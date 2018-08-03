  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMShowcase Pittsburgh
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blue Diamond, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 150,000 cartons of almond milk are being recalled because they may contain cow’s milk.

According to a Blue Diamond press release, 145,254 half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being voluntarily recalled.

The products were shipped to more than two dozen states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio.

The affected product has a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018 with UPC code 41570 05621.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s