PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 150,000 cartons of almond milk are being recalled because they may contain cow’s milk.

According to a Blue Diamond press release, 145,254 half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being voluntarily recalled.

The products were shipped to more than two dozen states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio.

The affected product has a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018 with UPC code 41570 05621.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.