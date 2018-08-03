Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Century III Mall sheriff’s sale has been postponed for the second time.

The sale was initially scheduled for June 4, but the mortgage holder asked for a continuance, which was granted until July 2.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that the sheriff’s sale for Century III Mall has now been postponed to Sept. 3.

Notices announcing the sheriff’s sale were first posted around the mall in April.

West Mifflin Borough Manager Brian Kamauf said at the time that the borough had hoped to redevelop the mall before ultimately deciding to put the property up for sale.

“This has been going on for so long now our business plan pretty much looked at the mall as not there so financially very little impact on West Mifflin,” Kamauf said.

It’s unclear who may be interested in purchasing the property and what they intend to do with it.