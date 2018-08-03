Filed Under:Lancaster, Lancaster County, Local TV, Thomas Wise

LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police often catch predators by posing as teenagers online, but this time, officials say it was a civilian who caught a man who was allegedly trying to solicit a teenager for sex.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Thomas Wise, of Columbia, Pa., began chatting with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl via the kik messenger app in late June.

thomas wise Police: Civilian Poses As 15 Year Old Girl Online, Confronts Man Who Attempted To Solicit Sex

(Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

Wise allegedly sent at least one lewd photo, along with sexual remarks and solicitations, and later asked to meet at Binn’s Park on July 19.

The “girl,” however, was an unidentified civilian who was posing as a teen. The civilian met Wise at the park and recorded their interaction.

In a release, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said, “The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and police departments in the county strongly advise citizens against confronting individuals they feel have or are committing crimes. Please contact your local police department in such a situation.”

Lancaster City Police arrested Wise on Thursday.

Wise is facing five felony charges and four misdemeanor charges, including criminal attempt to statutory sexual assault and criminal solicitation of sexual abuse of children.

