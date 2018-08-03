  • KDKA TVOn Air

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KDKA) – A homeowner in New Jersey called police because an uninvited guest was doing laps in their pool.

According to Hamlton Township Police, officers were called to a home to help rescue a deer from the pool.

It’s unclear how the deer got into the pool, but three officers were able to perform a successful rescue.

Police speculate the deer was looking for some relief from the heat and humidity.

Once they got the deer out of the pool, it relaxed on the pool deck for a few minutes before scampering back into the woods.

