GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Falling asleep behind the wheel at a stop light or stop sign, according to police, is something that happens now and again.

It’s not terribly uncommon, but Greensburg Police recently dealt with a young man who fell asleep behind the wheel, and it wasn’t a case of drowsy driving. Investigators say it was more like drugged driving.

It was about 2 a.m. when patrolling Greensburg Police noticed a car stopped at the intersection of Main and Pittsburgh streets.

“One of our patrol cars had passed a car that was sitting at the intersection and he looked over and noticed the driver’s head was slumped down,” Greensburg Police Captain Robert Stafford said.

Officers turned around and got behind the car.

“The light turned green again and the vehicle still sat there,” Stafford said.

Officers returned and approached the car, finding 18-year-old Brandon Giron behind the wheel and out of it.

“He then noticed the driver’s head was slumped down and it appeared he was sleeping,” Stafford said.

The officer tapped on the window, and Stafford said Giron woke up, looked around and then passed out again.

Still oblivious to what was going on, police got Giron out of the vehicle then searched it.

“We ended up finding numerous baggies of marijuana, numerous bottles of medicated cannabis syrup, along with individually wrapped gummy bears,” Stafford said.

They also found a scale, a grinder and a cell phone full of text messages asking Giron to deliver drugs.

Also found beside the driver’s seat, an empty bottle of alleged cannabis-based syrup, which police believe Giron downed despite the warning on the bottle.

“It does warn you not to operate a vehicle,” Stafford said.

Giron faces a number of felony drug counts, as well as some motor vehicle violations. He’s free, awaiting his preliminary hearing.