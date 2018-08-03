Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Jinx

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Jinx is a big bunny with an even bigger heart who came to Animal Friends with his bond mate, Poof, after their previous owner could no longer care for them. Jinx is always ready for human attention and some lazy cuddles. His ideal home would be a settled and calm environment where Jinx could relax and enjoy company. If Jinx sounds like a good fit for your home, come down to Animal Friends to meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Jinx, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Hei-Hei

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Meet Hei Hei!! (Pronounced “Hey Hey”) This happy girl was found as a stray in Natrona Heights. We estimate her to be under 2-years-old and have her as a Terrier mix. Hei Hei is a happy girl and is very energetic. She is always looking to her human friends for direction and is a true sweetheart.

Hei Hei loves to go on her daily walks and just wants to be close to people. She also appears to be housebroken. Stop in to meet her!

To find out more about how to adopt Hei-Hei, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24