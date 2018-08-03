PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking for a new adventure to challenge your friends or family?

From scavenger hunts to escape rooms, there’s plenty of deals to be had on thrilling group activities in Pittsburgh. Read on for a rundown.

More than 50 percent off 3Quest Challenge

Challenge your crew to a local scavenger hunt. With the digital scavenger hunt 3Quest Challenge running on your smartphones, you’ll race the clock, solving puzzles, gathering clues and completing challenges around the city.

Groupon is currently slinging access to the experience for up to 51 percent off.

Price: $19.50-$61.50 for teams of two to six (regularly $40-$120)

Up to 90 percent off Paintball USA tickets

The war is on — and your group can join in for a steal. Paintball USA is currently offering tickets for two to 12 players for up 90 percent off. With vouchers in hand, you’ll dive into a full day of all out war — of the friendly, just-for-fun, variety — at one of 10 participating paintball parks in the area.

Price: $10-$45 (regularly $70-$420)

More than 30 percent off admission to Mystery Key Escape Room

Last but certainly not least, score up to 32 percent off admission to Mystery Key Escape Room. Your team of four to six players will put its critical thinking skills together to dismantle a nuclear bomb before the clock runs out. Or else: The entire city will be obliterated.

Where: Mystery Key Escape Room, 2701 Murray Ave.

Price: $68-$103.50 (regularly $100-$150)

