PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The lawyer for the Westmoreland County teen accused of killing his mother and young brother nearly two years ago says his client has received the proper mental health care.

Now, that attorney is asking his client’s case to be prosecuted in juvenile court.

In court documents filed late this week, the lawyer for now-16-year-old Jacob Remaley says his client is no longer a high-risk threat to society.

Remaley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his mom and younger brother while they slept in their New Stanton home in November 2016.

Remaley has been in the county’s juvenile detention center since his arrest. Now, his attorney wants his case to be prosecuted in juvenile court.

“We are asking the court to consider his mental health issues, age, all those factors,” public defender Wayne McGrew said.

In his filing Thursday, McGrew says the treatment Remaley is receiving has helped manage his illness.

If Remaley is prosecuted as a juvenile, he would be released from custody when he turns 21.

In May, both the defense and prosecution testified in front of a judge.

The defense said Remaley suffered from multiple personality disorder. Witnesses for the defense said the personality described as “wrath” came out during the shootings.

Remaley was 14 at the time.

“Once he came out of the altered state, he was very remorseful and very depressed because he knew, the trooper testified in the hospital, wrath came out and told everybody what actually happened,” McGrew said.

His father, who also testified during the hearing, told the judge that if his son’s case were to be decertified and disposed of by the courts, he could be more involved with Remaley’s treatment.

Prosecutors have disputed the diagnosis and want Remaley prosecuted as an adult.

The judge will issue a ruling later this year.