MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Firefighters have been called to a three-alarm vacant house fire in McKees Rocks.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started around 6 a.m. in the 700 block of Bouquet Street.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

There are no reported injuries.

