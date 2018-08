Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a woman was attacked on the Montour Trail in South Fayette Township on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m.

According to police, the woman was walking alone when someone hit her with a rock and knocked her to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene.

Investigators are checking the trail’s surveillance cameras to try to find the suspect.

