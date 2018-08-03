Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A teenager was arrested on drug and firearm charges, among others, after jumping from a moving vehicle to flee from New Castle Police on Thursday.

New Castle Police say a patrol unit was following a black Mazda with Ohio registration in the area of Lutton Street when the vehicle started to accelerate and ignore stop signs.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle kept going.

Police say two people, including the driver, jumped out while the vehicle was still moving and started to run away.

The driver, who was carrying a black drawstring bag, dropped a handgun, then picked it up and kept running. Other New Castle Police officers saw the driver run into a residence in the 300 block of Phillips Street.

Officers called for the driver to come out of the house, but he did not. The NCPD Special Response Team arrived on the scene and used gas to force the occupants of the residence outside.

A search warrant was executed on the residence. Inside, officers found the black drawstring bag under a couch. Officers also found a Walter PPX handgun, a scale, 18 packets of suboxone sublingual films, 78 suspected ecstasy pills, bags contained suspected crack cocaine and a paper fold of suspected heroin.

Officers have filed a juvenile petition against the driver. His identity has not been released, but police say he is 17 years old.

The teen is facing multiple charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession with intent to deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license.