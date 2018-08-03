Filed Under:Allegheny County, Calvin Alston, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, North Side, Vera Williams Butler

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting last weekend that claimed the life of a woman in the city’s North Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, investigators have charged 56-year-old Calvin Alston with homicide in the shooting death of 54-year-old Vera Williams Butler.

She was gunned down last Saturday night in front of her home on Luray Street.

Alston was arrested Thursday for a parole violation out of Texas.

He was in the Allegheny County Jail when the homicide charge was filed against him.

Police spent most of last Sunday looking for the gunman. At one point, they were seen on a Troy Hill street with weapons drawn.

KDKA obtained police scanner audio from the moments after the shooting. First responders could be heard saying, “If we could have units check the area for a black pick-up truck, unknown occupants, it fired three shots and she screamed, ‘No baby,’ and fell down into the road.”

Neighbors say Butler was a kindhearted woman who walked her dog, played with her grandchildren and took care of an older man inside her home who suffered a stroke.

She died at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

