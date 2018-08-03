Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Jung Ho Kang’s season appears to be done due to a wrist injury which will require surgery.

According to reports in Korea, Kang’s recovery will take about three months, which will effectively end his season.

Per Korean reports, #Pirates IF Jung-Ho Kang will undergo wrist surgery that will require around 3 months of recovery, effectively ending his 2018 season. https://t.co/r9doKUjjwp — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) August 3, 2018

In June, Kang was reinstated and sent to Triple-A Indianapolis. He missed all of last season and the first part of this year because of visa issues.

Kang was unable to secure a work visa to travel from his native South Korea to the United States after he was arrested for DUI for a third time in December 2016 in Seoul. He received an eight-month suspended prison sentence.

Kang finished third in the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year voting after becoming the first native South Korean position player to make the jump from the Korea Baseball Organization to the major leagues. He hit .287 with 15 homers in 126 games that season, and then .255 with 21 homers in 103 games in 2016.

