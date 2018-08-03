Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are facing charges for allegedly stealing packages and mail from apartment buildings in the Pittsburgh area.

According to the Department of Justice, 45-year-old Christopher Eric Carr, of Munhall, and 42-year-old Ron Matthew Sharp, of Duquesne, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and mail theft.

Carr and Sharp are accused of going into apartment buildings in Shadyside and North Oakland and opening and stealing packages and other mail.

Officials say Carr and Sharp stole and gave away gift cards that had been mailed to residents in the apartment buildings. They’re also accused of selling and instructing others to sell items from packages they stole or opened.

Carr and Sharp face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both.