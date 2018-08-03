Filed Under:Local TV, Shawn Christy

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — The FBI says a man wanted for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump and others was in Wexford earlier this week.

Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, Pa., can be seen on surveillance footage at the Sheetz at 910 and I-79. He was there just before 5 a.m.

(Photo Credit: FBI)

The FBI also released a new photo of a large tattoo on Christy’s arm.

(Photo Credit: FBI)

According to the FBI, Christy allegedly posted threats on Facebook in June saying that he was going to shoot Trump in the head and use “lethal force” on law enforcement officers. He also allegedly threatened to harm and/or kill a district attorney.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Christy in June.

(Credit: FBI)

Christy is considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Christy’s arrest.

The FBI believed Christy may have been in the area of Nitro, W.Va., earlier this week after a school van he allegedly stole in Butler Township was found there.

