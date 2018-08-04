  • KDKA TV

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – There is currently a SWAT situation in the Penn Hills, KDKA learned Saturday morning.

The incident on Everglade Drive started as a domestic dispute between a husband and wife around 5 a.m.

Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton told KDKA that no one has been hurt, and the wife has been taken to safety.

The husband has fired shots both inside and outside the house and the Allegheny County SWAT Team is now the chief negotiator in the standoff. He is believed to be alone in the house.

