Filed Under:Local TV, Penn Hills, SWAT Situation

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The SWAT situation in the Penn Hills ended around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

swat SWAT Situation In Penn Hills Ends After 5 Hours

Photo Credit: Timothy Lawson

The incident on Everglade Drive started as a domestic dispute between a husband and wife around 5 a.m.

Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton told KDKA that when police showed up to help the wife leave the residence, the husband grabbed a gun and fired shots inside and outside the house. No one was hurt.

The Allegheny County SWAT Team was the chief negotiator in the standoff. The husband was believed to be alone in the house.

