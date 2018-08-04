(KDKA) — Firehouse Subs is giving away free subs on Saturday as part of its seventh annual H2O for Heroes bottled water collection drive.

The restaurants will provide one medium hoagie to each guest who donates an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water, benefiting local fire and police departments, emergency victims and senior and community centers.

As a brand founded by firemen, Firehouse Subs hosts the one-day drive to offer lifesaving support and relief to first responders and vulnerable citizens who have an imperative need for protection against dehydration and other heat-related situations. More than 768,000 bottles of water were donated during last year’s collection efforts; in 2018, the brand hopes to increase collections by 10 percent.

“As former firefighters, my brother, Chris, and I know firsthand the risks first responders face, the dangerous conditions they encounter and the very real need to be properly equipped when responding to an emergency,” said Firehouse Subs Co-Founder Robin Sorensen. “Through the H2O for Heroes program, we’re proud to provide water that will aid hundreds of first responders and their communities. Some people may not consider water a life-saving tool, but to a firefighter performing physically strenuous tasks in extreme temperatures, as well as those they serve, it is an essential resource.”

