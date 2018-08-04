Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Greenfield, Local TV, Shooting

GREENFIELD (KDKA) — At least two people were reported to be injured after a shooting in Greenfield on Saturday afternoon.

beechwood boulevard car shot At Least 2 Injured In Greenfield Shooting

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

Police were at the Sunoco off Beechwood Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. A car at the scene appeared to have a bullet hole in the windshield.

car shot beechwood boulevard At Least 2 Injured In Greenfield Shooting

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Meanwhile, police tape blocked off a portion of Greenfield Avenue at Coleman Street, not far from the Sunoco.

greenfield avenue and coleman street At Least 2 Injured In Greenfield Shooting

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

Officers were seen gathering evidence from a red Honda Accord. There appeared to be at least one bullet hole in the side of the car.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Watch Amy Wadas’s live report —

 

Shots rang out in Greenfield outside the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue on Friday afternoon. Two people were shot and taken to local hospitals. Police are still searching for a suspect in that shooting.

