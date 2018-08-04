  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Bob Allen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Almost one year ago, 26-year-old Nicole Dailey was shot and killed near her North Side home while holding her 7-month-old baby.

She was remembered in a service Saturday at the church she attended.

nicole dailey church service Young Mothers Murder Remains Unsolved Almost 1 Year Later

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Family and friends shared memories and also reminded everyone that the murder has not been solved.

“I didn’t think that I would be standing here with you a year later and not know who took her from us,” event organizer Daren Ellerbee said.

nicole dailey Young Mothers Murder Remains Unsolved Almost 1 Year Later

(Source: Facebook)

Reverend Brenda Gregg says Nicole showed her motherly instinct, saving her child while sacrificing her own life.

“What we are praying for, I think, is just that someone would have the courageous feeling and responsibility that they have inside of them to speak up,” Gregg said.

Police and the congregation are hoping someone who witnessed the murder will come forward with information.

