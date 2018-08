Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters and medics were called out for a fire in the 200 block of 15th Street in Ambridge on Saturday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The fire is now under control and firefighters are cleaning up the scene.

No word yet on what started the fire.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details