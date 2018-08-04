PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The latest food recall involves more than 10,000 pounds of pork rolls that are potentially contaminated with plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert after Van Oriental Foods, “received two consumer complaints stating that a thin thread of plastic was found in the egg rolls products.”

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The pork egg rolls were produced on May 30. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13219” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.