RANKIN (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times outside a Rankin convenience store Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Super Stop convenience store on Kenmawr Avenue.

When Rankin Police officers arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and upper extremities.

He was taken to a local trauma center for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Allegheny County Police detectives determined the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the Super Stop parking lot when he was shot. His vehicle and the store were also struck.

One customer and a clerk were inside the Super Stop at the time of the shooting. Neither were hurt.

Police say they have a person of interest in the shooting, but further details have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.