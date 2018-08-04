Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON (KDKA) — A car crash in Robinson shut down I-376 in both directions Saturday afternoon.

Allegheny County officials said six vehicles were involved in the crash.

As of 6 p.m., I-376 was shut down in both directions just before the I-79 split.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

