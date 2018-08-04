Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a house on South Sixth Street in Duquesne just before 9 p.m. on Friday night.

The impact knocked a huge hole in the foundation of the house. The building inspector said the foundation was compromised and the house is not safe to live in. The fire department shut off all of the utilities.

Nobody was home at the time of the crash.

The suspects in the car fled before police arrived. The vehicle was reported stolen from Oakmont, Pa.