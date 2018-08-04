Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – There is still no sign of the victim as of Saturday morning after a report of someone struggling in the water at Lake Arthur on Friday night.

The Butler County Rescue Team was dispatched to the scene at 8:53 p.m. on Friday evening after a passing motorist on the Route 422 bridge near Moraine State Park thought she saw someone struggling in the lake, according to The Butler Eagle.

Crews still aren’t sure if there was anyone in the water.

The search was called off Friday night, with park rangers continuing the search Saturday.