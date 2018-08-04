  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Arthur, Local TV, Moraine State Park, Rescue Team, Route 422 Bridge

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – There is still no sign of the victim as of Saturday morning after a report of someone struggling in the water at Lake Arthur on Friday night.

The Butler County Rescue Team was dispatched to the scene at 8:53 p.m. on Friday evening after a passing motorist on the Route 422 bridge near Moraine State Park thought she saw someone struggling in the lake, according to The Butler Eagle.

Crews still aren’t sure if there was anyone in the water.

The search was called off Friday night, with park rangers continuing the search Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s