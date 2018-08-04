Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The son of a Westmoreland County district judge is facing drug charges.

State police pulled over Stephen Yakopec III, the son of District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec, in Lower Burrell on Wednesday night along Route 22 in Murrysville for an alleged traffic violation. Officers found he had 14 pounds of marijuana wrapped in 1-pound plastic bags in his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Agents then searched Yakopec’s residence on Delberta Drive in Lower Burrell and confiscated 7 to 8 pounds of suspected marijuana, two digital scales, marijuana edibles, a vacuum sealer and three books pertaining to marijuana, the complaint read.

Court documents said that officers also confiscated four marijuana plants growing inside the residence, $3,670 in cash, a money counter, a .243 rifle and .38 caliber handgun.

Yakopec was arraigned before Murrysville District Judge Charles Conway on Thursday and released on $50,000 unsecured bond after the traffic stop. Yakopec was then arraigned Friday after the residential searches. He was released again on $50,000 unsecured bond.