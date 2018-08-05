Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese prepared parishioners Sunday for a scathing grand jury report that’s about to be released about sex abuse in the church.

A letter from Bishop David Zubik was read at every mass in every parish in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

“I really felt it was important, the letter, to get people ready for the report because it’s going to be tough, and at the same time, to realize the decisions that the Diocese of Pittsburgh makes today are far different than what would have been made over the course of the last 10, 20 years,” Zubik said.

Zubik says the church has been cooperating with authorities and he says 90 percent of the allegations at the Diocese of Pittsburgh happened before 1990.

“Since the later part of the 1980s and all the way up to the present, we’ve continued to make changes to address child sexual abuse and to work towards its eradication,” he said.

He hopes the report will not cause further pain to the victims of sexual abuse.

“We want people who are victims to be able to know, we want to really help them to heal, and if there’s somebody who was abused and they haven’t reported it, we need to hear it so we can offer them assistance,” Zubik said.

RELATED STORIES:

Meanwhile, several parishioners reacted to the letter.

“I think the letter was a good idea for the bishop. I’m not happy about the grand jury investigation, but at least he made light of it and he acknowledges the fact that there are issues in the church,” one parishioner said.

“I would hope that Catholic people have the faith that they’ll get over this and move on,” another parishioner said.

In the letter, Zubik also says he will release the names of Diocese of Pittsburgh clergy members who have been accused of sexually abusing minors.

You can read the letter in its entirety at diopitt.org.