BUTLER, Co. (KDKA) — A debit card skimmer was found at the Pilot Travel Center in Butler County, Friday.

Police say they do not know when the device was placed on ATM’s.

Anyone who has used the ATM’s recently and has any fraudulent charges is asked to call Trooper Treadway, Butler PSP at 724-284-8100 — Reference PA18-876498.