CLYMER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a drunk man caused significant damage in an Indiana County laundromat Saturday.

According to state police, 44-year-old Lee Blystone, of Marion Center, walked into the Clymer Laundromat and began throwing things around for unknown reasons.

Blystone allegedly broke the glass on the laundromat’s door and tore the door off a front-loading washing machine.

State police say Blystone was highly intoxicated at the time.

Blystone was taken into custody and lodged in the Indiana County Jail for public drunkenness. More charges could be filed after they assess the damage Blystone caused.