BREAKING NEWS:Freight Train Derails Near Station Square, T Service Partially Suspended
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clymer, Indiana County, Local TV, Public Drunkenness

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLYMER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a drunk man caused significant damage in an Indiana County laundromat Saturday.

According to state police, 44-year-old Lee Blystone, of Marion Center, walked into the Clymer Laundromat and began throwing things around for unknown reasons.

Blystone allegedly broke the glass on the laundromat’s door and tore the door off a front-loading washing machine.

State police say Blystone was highly intoxicated at the time.

Blystone was taken into custody and lodged in the Indiana County Jail for public drunkenness. More charges could be filed after they assess the damage Blystone caused.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s