PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – Metal detectors will not be installed for the start of classes at a Florida high school where 17 students and faculty were slain on Valentine’s Day.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie sent a letter Friday to parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students informing them that plans for the metal detectors were on hold.

A school board workshop on security measures is scheduled Aug. 14. Among the issues being considered: how to get 3,200 students through metal detectors each morning.

Class starts Aug. 15.

Officials previously said students would no longer have to use see-through backpacks when they returned to the Parkland school.

Former student Nikolas Cruz has been jailed on 17 counts of first-degree murder since the shooting.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/z

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

