PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority of Allegheny County will operate bus shuttles between the South Hills and downtown Pittsburgh while light rail service is suspended due to a freight train derailment.

Four rail cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed just after 1 p.m. Sunday, crashing down onto the light rail tracks below.

Light rail service has been suspended. The Mon Incline is also closed.

The Port Authority released the following details on bus shuttle service:

The Red Line bus shuttle will operate from Wood and 6th to South Hills Junction to Pauline at Broadway in Beechview. It will then serve all the regular stops to Potomac Station in Dormont. From there, riders can take the Red Line to points south. The Blue Line bus shuttle will also operate from Wood and 6th to South Hills Junction to South Bank Station, where riders can take the Blue Line to points south. A bus shuttle for the Monongahela Incline will operate between South Hills Junction, the upper station of the Mon Incline and the upper station of the Duquesne Incline every 20-25 minutes until the end of service.

Rail service is running from the North Shore to First Avenue Station and from South Hills Junction to South Hills Village on the Red Line and to Lytle Station on the Blue Line.

All shuttle buses will be operating from South Hills Junction to the main entrance of Steel Plaza Light Rail Station on Grant Street by 6:30 p.m.

Up-to-date details on shuttle service and more will be posted on PortAuthority.org.

There were no reports of injuries.