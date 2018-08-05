Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man who was shot in Stowe Township in late July has died.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 28-year-old Robert Barnet, of McKeesport, died at Allegheny General Hospital Saturday evening.

Barnet was shot in the chest by 36-year-old Aamina Woods on July 27.

A witness told police that he or she went to a home in the 400 block of Pleasant Ridge Road with Woods and two others to get a vehicle belonging to the witness’s uncle.

When they arrived at the home, they began arguing with the residents about having the vehicle towed from the property. The argument led to a physical fight.

Barnet allegedly punched the witness in the lip. The witness told police Woods then pulled out a small pistol and shot Barnet once in the chest.

Woods was arrested and sent to the Allegheny County Jail. She was initially charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.