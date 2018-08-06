BREAKING NEWS:Station Square Train Derailment Clean-Up Continues, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A vehicle sheared a telephone pole in Bethel Park late Monday night.

Allegheny County officials reported it around 10:45 p.m.

They say a vehicle crashed into and sheared a pole on Churchill Road between Library Road and Castle Drive.

Live wires were down on the road.

Power was knocked out in the area for about 1,500 customers.

