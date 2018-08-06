BREAKING NEWS:Station Square Train Derailment Clean-Up Continues, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
Filed Under:Explosion, House Fire, Local TV, North Strabane Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH STRABANE (KDKA) — A North Strabane Township house was destroyed after a fire and explosion Monday afternoon.

It started just before 1:30 p.m. on Long Drive.

north strabane house fire explosion1 North Strabane Home Destroyed In Fire, Explosion

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like several gunshots. Firefighters confirm there was some type of explosion at the home.

There was speculation that the fire caused a large amount of ammunition in the house to explode.

north strabane house fire explosion North Strabane Home Destroyed In Fire, Explosion

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The fire was reported to be under control around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s