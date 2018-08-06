Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH STRABANE (KDKA) — A North Strabane Township house was destroyed after a fire and explosion Monday afternoon.

It started just before 1:30 p.m. on Long Drive.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like several gunshots. Firefighters confirm there was some type of explosion at the home.

There was speculation that the fire caused a large amount of ammunition in the house to explode.

The fire was reported to be under control around 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

