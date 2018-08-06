Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City officials say the process of clearing a train derailment near Station Square is taking a little longer than expected.

Seven rail cars on a 7,600-foot-long Norfolk Southern double-stack intermodal train derailed Sunday afternoon.

As of noon on Monday, crews were trying to figure out how to bring the rail cars down onto the roadway without anyone getting hurt in the process.

Initially, officials expected the process to take about 72 hours. Now, city officials say that could change as there are three different plans on the table.

“There’s a lot of consultation going on between the Port Authority, utility companies who have lines below the roadway and of course, Norfolk Southern, as well as Pittsburgh,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

No matter which option crews choose, there’s a risk to each one. Once rail car has been removed, but it took more than six hours to do so.

“This is a very fluid situation and there’s risk that’s why we have medic units and fire engines standing by,” Hissrich said.

Especially after a close call this morning.

“A front-loader hit a power line that was thought to be de-energized, but it turned out to be energized. So, we’ve taken necessary precautions to ensure that will not happen again,” Hissrich said.

The Smithfield Street Bridge will remain closed to traffic. However, pedestrians can still use the bridge.

West Carson Street is closed from Arlington Avenue all the way down to the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Officials urge both bicyclists and pedestrians to avoid the area.