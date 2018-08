Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Rostraver late Monday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route 51 near Smith Road.

The male pedestrian was transported to a Pittsburgh-area hospital in critical condition.

Route 51 southbound is closed between Concord Lane and I-70 while crews are on the scene. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Rostraver Police are investigating.

