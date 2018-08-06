BREAKING NEWS:Station Square Train Derailment Clean-Up Continues, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been found guilty of third-degree murder in connection to a man’s 2016 death.

The incident happened on Aug. 10, 2016, in Northview Heights.

According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Manly Banks III was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Mt. Pleasant Road early that morning. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

jarrod dolphin Pittsburgh Man Found Guilty In 2016 Murder

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

A witness told police they saw Jarrod Dolphin, who the witness knew as “G,” pull out a firearm and shoot Banks several times. Video surveillance footage confirmed the witness’s account.

Dolphin, now 23, was found guilty of third-degree murder and two firearms violations Monday after a non-jury trial.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 1.

