PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh International Airport may be on the verge of landing nonstop airline service to and from Dublin.

The Irish Times reported that Pittsburgh and Montreal are among the transatlantic destinations Aer Lingus is considering adding next year. Aer Lingus is a wholly owned subsidiary of Iberia and British Airways, which announced last month it will begin nonstop service between Pittsburgh and London’s Heathrow Airport beginning in April.

Aer Lingus CEO Stephen Kavanaugh told the Irish Times that the airline plans to cut a shortlist of three cities to a final two within weeks. He did not identify the cities, but sources told the newspaper that two of the three are Pittsburgh and Montreal.

