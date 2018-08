Representatives from The Commoner stopped by PTL to mix up some summer cocktails.

Fresno Chili-Watermelon Margarita

1 ounce Don Julio Blanco (or similar product)

1 ounce Verde Momento Mezcal (or similar product)

.75 ounce Fresh Lime Juice

.5 ounce Agave Nectar

1 ounce Fresh Pressed Watermelon Juice

2-3 Fresno Chili Coins

2 drops Saline Solution (1:1)

Combine all ingredients in cocktail tin. Shake vigorously. Double strain into desired glassware. Add fresh ice. Garnish as you please.

Garden + Tonic

1.5 ounce Bluecoat Gin (or similar product)

.75 ounce Commoner House Tonic Syrup (or similar product)

4-5 ounces Soda Water

Build in Collins Glass. Add Ice. Garnish with seasonal Citrus, Aromatics, and Herbs from your garden.