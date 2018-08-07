Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three alleged gang members are now facing federal charges.

Investigators say 22-year-old Dionte Griffin, 20-year-old Sydney Pack and 23-year-old Richard Kelly are part of the 11 Hunnit street gang, which operates primarily out of the Hill District.

“As alleged, these defendants are members of a violent gang whose drug trafficking and other acts of violence have terrorized law abiding residents of the City of Pittsburgh for too long: today it ends,” stated U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. “We will use every tool, including federal RICO conspiracy, to put an end to these violent street gangs and offer justice to those harmed by 11 Hunnit and their associates.”

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, slain rapper Jimmy Wopo was the gang’s leader. He was not among those charged in the indictment.

Wopo was shot and killed in the Hill District back in June.

Among other things, they’re accused of plotting murders and robberies and selling drugs. According to the indictment, money obtained from the robberies and drug trafficking was used to buy weapons and to maintain their lifestyle.

Investigators say members were required to commit violent acts, in order to stay in the gang.

Police said homicide investigations in Greentree and McKees Rocks led investigators to the gang.

“In 2016, the Allegheny County Police initiated two homicide investigations, one in the Borough of Greentree the other in the Borough of McKees Rocks, that involved some of the same individuals. Through the course of those investigations, we developed significant intelligence information concerning the groups involved. Using that information, we partnered with the ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to facilitate a larger investigation. That investigation culminated with the indictment of the people involved with the two homicides. The collaborative effort illustrates the success that can be achieved when all levels of law-enforcement interface.”

All three members were already in prison.

Kelly could face up to 20 years in prison, while Griffin and Pack could receive life in prison.

