NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Police are searching for a New Kensington man who is accused of assaulting and trying to kidnap his former girlfriend.

According to police, 36-year-old Jeremy Chambers ambushed the woman Saturday morning while she was delivering newspapers.

Police said he fled in the woman’s Jeep when a bystander came into the alley with his dog.

The woman said she filed a protection from abuse order against Chambers last week, just days after he was released from jail.

