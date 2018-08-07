BREAKING NEWS:Station Square Train Derailment Clean-Up Continues, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Police are searching for a New Kensington man who is accused of assaulting and trying to kidnap his former girlfriend.

According to police, 36-year-old Jeremy Chambers ambushed the woman Saturday morning while she was delivering newspapers.

Police said he fled in the woman’s Jeep when a bystander came into the alley with his dog.

The woman said she filed a protection from abuse order against Chambers last week, just days after he was released from jail.

