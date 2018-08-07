BREAKING NEWS:Station Square Train Derailment Clean-Up Continues, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
CLEVELAND (KDKA) — Torrential rainfall caused an overflow of raw sewage and stormwater to flow into Lake Erie Tuesday.

As a result, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is warning the public not to avoid swimming at Edgewater Beach near Cleveland.

WOIO reports that raw sewage began overflowing at the beach just before midnight Monday night.

“Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” Frank Greenland, Director of Watershed Programs with the NEORSD told WOIO.

Officials say swimmers, especially children, the elderly, and those with health conditions should avoid entering the water.

  1. Anthony Lapina says:
    August 7, 2018 at 11:40 AM

    So they’re warning the public “not to avoid swimming” in the raw sewage?

