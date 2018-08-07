Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to cook up some delicious dishes using local ingredients!
Corn Crème Brulee
(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 4 ears corn, shucked
- 1 cup milk
- 8 egg yolks
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 3 tbsp demerra sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325. In a bowl, mix the egg yolks with the ½ cup of sugar. Remove the kernels from the ears of corn. Place half of the kernels in a blender and blend until smooth. Add the cream and milk to the blender and blend for 10 seconds. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into the bowl with the eggs; add the salt and pepper. Pour the remaining corn kernels in a 9×9 baking dish. Place a large baking pan in the oven that will fit the 9×9 pan. Put the 9×9 pan inside the large baking dish and pour boiling water in the larger baking dish until the water comes about halfway up the 9×9 pan to create a water bath. Bake until the crème brulee is set; remove from the water bath and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.
Before serving, sprinkle with demerra sugar and use a torch to caramelized the sugar.
Grilled Peach And Bacon Salad
(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup buttermilk
- 1 tsp lemon juice or vinegar
- 1 tbsp mint, chopped
- 1 tbsp chives, chopped
- 2 tbsp parsley, chopped
- ½ tbsp basil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pkg Market District bacon
- 1 tsp Market District Cajun seasoning
- 6 peaches, cut in half and pits removed
- 1 sweet onion, cut into quarters
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350. Mix the sour cream, mayonnaise, buttermilk, mint, chives and basil; refrigerate.
Place the bacon on a sheet tray in a single layer. Rub the bacon with the sugar, Cajun seasonings. Place the bacon in the oven and cook until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill the onions and peaches until charred and slightly softened. Place on a platter; crumble the bacon on top and drizzle with the dressing and serve.
Roasted Zucchini and Green Tomatoes
(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 6
Prep Time: 15minutes
Cook Time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 zucchini, cut into large chunks
- 4 green tomatoes, cut into ½ inch slices
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¾ tsp crushed red pepper
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- 1 ½ tsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp lemon zest
- 1 ball burrata mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450. Spread the zucchini and tomatoes onto 2 sheet trays in a single layer. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook the vegetables until they are lightly browned, approximately 15 minutes. Add the crushed red pepper, fennel and cumin; cook for another 1 to 2 minutes to lightly toast the spices. Remove from the oven and place in a serving dish.
Toss with the lemon juice and zest. Break the burrata cheese on top of the vegetables; drizzle with the remaining olive oil and serve.