Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to cook up some delicious dishes using local ingredients!

Corn Crème Brulee
(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 4
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

  • 4 ears corn, shucked
  • 1 cup milk
  • 8 egg yolks
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 3 tbsp demerra sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325. In a bowl, mix the egg yolks with the ½ cup of sugar. Remove the kernels from the ears of corn. Place half of the kernels in a blender and blend until smooth. Add the cream and milk to the blender and blend for 10 seconds. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into the bowl with the eggs; add the salt and pepper. Pour the remaining corn kernels in a 9×9 baking dish. Place a large baking pan in the oven that will fit the 9×9 pan. Put the 9×9 pan inside the large baking dish and pour boiling water in the larger baking dish until the water comes about halfway up the 9×9 pan to create a water bath. Bake until the crème brulee is set; remove from the water bath and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Before serving, sprinkle with demerra sugar and use a torch to caramelized the sugar.

Grilled Peach And Bacon Salad
(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 4
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tsp lemon juice or vinegar
  • 1 tbsp mint, chopped
  • 1 tbsp chives, chopped
  • 2 tbsp parsley, chopped
  • ½ tbsp basil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 pkg Market District bacon
  • 1 tsp Market District Cajun seasoning
  • 6 peaches, cut in half and pits removed
  • 1 sweet onion, cut into quarters

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Mix the sour cream, mayonnaise, buttermilk, mint, chives and basil; refrigerate.

Place the bacon on a sheet tray in a single layer. Rub the bacon with the sugar, Cajun seasonings. Place the bacon in the oven and cook until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill the onions and peaches until charred and slightly softened. Place on a platter; crumble the bacon on top and drizzle with the dressing and serve.

Roasted Zucchini and Green Tomatoes
(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 6
Prep Time: 15minutes
Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 zucchini, cut into large chunks
  • 4 green tomatoes, cut into ½ inch slices
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ¾ tsp crushed red pepper
  • ½ tsp cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp fennel seeds
  • 1 ½ tsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp lemon zest
  • 1 ball burrata mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450. Spread the zucchini and tomatoes onto 2 sheet trays in a single layer. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook the vegetables until they are lightly browned, approximately 15 minutes. Add the crushed red pepper, fennel and cumin; cook for another 1 to 2 minutes to lightly toast the spices. Remove from the oven and place in a serving dish.

Toss with the lemon juice and zest. Break the burrata cheese on top of the vegetables; drizzle with the remaining olive oil and serve.

