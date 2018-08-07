Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Rostraver late Monday night died of his injuries on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 8:18 p.m. on Route 51 near I-70.

The male pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Jerry Eugene Boring of Hastings, Pa., was hit by Samantha Steiner, 26, of Perryopolis. Boring was attempting to cross the south lanes when he was hit. He was transported to a Pittsburgh-area hospital via helicopter, where he later died.

Steiner was not injured in the accident.

Rostraver Police are investigating.