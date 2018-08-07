Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Today is Purple Heart Day and the Pennsylvania Treasury is looking to return dozens of Purple Heart medals and pins to their rightful owners.

According to a press release, the Treasury is in possession of 16 unclaimed Purple Heart medals and 18 Purple Heart pins, ribbons, and other related decorations.

“The Purple Heart may be the clearest symbol of American military sacrifice, and each unclaimed Purple Heart in Treasury’s possession should be cherished by the service members that earned them, and by their families,” Treasurer Joe Torsella said. “That is why – as the steward of Pennsylvanians’ lost or missing property – I am deeply committed to finding the veterans whose acts were deemed worthy of this decoration.”

Since Torsella took office, 40 service decorations have been returned to their rightful owners.

However, the Treasury is in possession of more than 500 military service awards.

“Often times, Purple Hearts are reported to Treasury with little or no details about their origins. One thing is certain, however: these medals represent immeasurable sentimental value and we will utilize every tool available to us to find the owners or their heirs,” Torsella said.