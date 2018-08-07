BREAKING NEWS:Station Square Train Derailment Clean-Up Continues, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Mike Tomlin, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first preseason game and the roster is starting to take shape.

According to head coach Mile Tomlin, quarterbacks Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph are expected to play in the game. Ben Roethlisberger will not play.

“I haven’t determined how I am going to utilize them in totality other than Ben will not play,” Tomlin said. “Mason’s done a really good job, but again, he hasn’t been hit. There will be attempts to hit him on Thursday night.”

mike tomlin Tomlin: Roethlisberger, Brown Wont Play In Preseason Opener

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Meanwhile, Tomlin said a number of players who have missed time in camp due to injury will also not play.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is among those who will not play. He’s been sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but Tomlin said he’s close to returning.

“He’s getting closer to return in terms of his health, but he won’t be playing in the game,” Tomlin said.

Vance McDonald, Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt will also miss the game.

The Steelers will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles Thursday night at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on KDKA-TV.

