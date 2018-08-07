BREAKING NEWS:Station Square Train Derailment Clean-Up Continues, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Etienne Kabongo, Maryland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) – A Maryland school bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old while transporting students receiving special education services.

News outlets report that 62-year-old Etienne K. Kabongo, known to students as “Mr. Steve,” has been arrested on sexual offenses including second-degree rape. Montgomery County Police say Kabongo assaulted the girl on July 31 after an attendant left the bus to drop off another student. Police say a school bus camera recorded the assault.

etienne kabongo School Bus Driver Accused In Sexual Assault Of Special Education Student

(Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Police)

Kabongo, of Gaithersburg, has worked for Montgomery County Public Schools since 2006. He primarily drove students receiving special education services. Jack Smith is the superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools. Smith says the school system has placed Kabongo on leave. Smith says the school system is working to outfit all school buses with cameras.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s