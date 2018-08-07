Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was spotted at training camp on Tuesday after missing more than a week of practices with an undisclosed injury.

While he won’t play Thursday night in Philadelphia in the team’s first preseason game, he is getting closer.

“He’s getting closer to return, in terms of his health, but he won’t be playing in the game like some of the others who missed time because of a myriad of injuries,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “Whether it’s Bud Dupree in the protocol, or T.J. (Watt). He won’t play this week. We look forward to getting him back out there when we get back from Philadelphia.”

Brown missed five straight practices before Tuesday, when he did some minor work but did not go through a full practice.

According to Tomlin, quarterbacks Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph are expected to play in the game, but Ben Roethlisberger will not play.

“I haven’t determined how I am going to utilize them in totality other than Ben will not play,” Tomlin said. “Mason’s done a really good job, but again, he hasn’t been hit. There will be attempts to hit him on Thursday night.”

Vance McDonald, Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt will also miss the game.

The Steelers will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles Thursday night at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on KDKA-TV.