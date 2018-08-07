Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Commuters got a bit of good news as crews continue to clear debris from a train derailment near Station Square.

Seven rail cars on a 7,600-foot-long Norfolk Southern double-stack intermodal train derailed Sunday afternoon, which has created a traffic and commuting nightmare for some.

According to the Port Authority, the Mount Washington transit tunnel reopened overnight to buses only.

Those buses will also be using the Smithfield Street Bridge to head into Downtown.

Light rail vehicles are still unable to serve the Station Square stop while crews work to remove the rail cars. There is no timetable on when service will be restored to that area.

More information on the detours can be found at PortAuthority.org.

The Port Authority says the T Line is up and running through the Allentown section, so that means there will be no need to get off the T and onto a bus before commuters reach their final destination.

However, T riders should allow for at least an extra 30 minutes.

West Carson Street from the Smithfield Street Bridge to Arlington Avenue remains closed. The Mon Incline and Wabash Tunnel are also closed.